Go not seeking presidency

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong’’ Go may decide to run in the 2022 presidential race if only President Duterte will be his vice president.
The law does not prohibit Duterte from seeking a different position after his one-time six-year tenure ends on June 30, 2022. on his being considered as standard bearer of PDP-Laban, Go, in a statement issued Friday said: “count me out first, consider me last.’’ Go reiterated that he remains not interested in running for higher office in the upcoming 2022 national elections. (Mario Casayuran)
