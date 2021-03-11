SPORTS ROUNDUP: Alex Eala loses to Swiss foe in Spain

ALEX EALA

Alex Eala faltered in the most critical moment and yielded to third seed Simona Waltert, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5, in the opening round of the $15,000 W15 Manacor tournament in Spain Wednesday night, March 10.

Eala, who earned a main draw berth as a junior reserve, squandered a 4-1 lead in the third to suffer her earliest exit this year.

It was a sweet revenge for the Swiss who lost to the 15-year-old Eala the first they clashed at a $25,000 tournament last week, 6-1, 6-4.

Eala held her ground by holding her serve at 5-4 after Waltert won three straight games, but it turned out to be her last gallant stand as the Swiss regained her rhythm in the crucial moments. (Kristel Satumbaga)

F2 joins PVL, Air Force out

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers became the latest team to join the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The team made the announcement on social media Thursday as it took the spot of guest team Air Force which took a leave of absence. The league will still have 12 teams.

“The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers Team embraces the role to take part in further elevating the standard of how volleyball should be played in our country,” the statement read.

“To PVL, thank you for inviting us. May this new partnership be fruitful just for the league but moreover, to Philippine volleyball.” (Kristel Satumbaga)

PCAP: Laguna, Iloilo chessers win

Laguna crushed Pasig, 17-4, and Iloilo smashed Negros, 16.5-4.5, to stay at the helm of their respective conferences in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference Wednesday night.

Grandmasters Banjo Barcenilla and John Paul Gomez starred once again as the Laguna Heroes tied the Caloocan Loadmanna Knights and the San Juan Predators for the lead with identical 25-4 win-loss records in the Northern Conference.

GM Joey Antonio, meanwhile, spearheaded the Iloilo Kisela Knights’ massive win that saw them draw level with the Camarines Soaring Eagles and the Negros Kingsmen at 25-4 in the Southern Conference. (Kristel Satumbaga)

Barcenilla turned back fellow Olympiad veteran GM Darwin Laylo highlighted by a win in the blitz, 1.5-0.5, while Gomez waylaid Cromwell Sabado, 1.5-0.5, to power Laguna to the win.

Also providing the wins for Laguna were Karen Enriquez, Efren Bagamasbad, Vince Angelo Medina and Kimuel Lorenzo. (Kristel Satumbaga)

PSC, CHED sign accord

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Commission on Higher Education (CHED) signed a Memorandum of Agreement Wednesday on the development of Tertiary School Sports in the country.

The partnership aims at creating more competitive and excellent coaches and athletes in the collegiate level, which PSC Chairman Butch Ramirez deemed as “the missing link in providing professional development in continuous sports education.”

Both government agencies are committed to provide training for student-athletes, coaches and sports officials on Higher Education through professional development and continuing education to ensure that the highest coaching and training skills will be provided to tertiary athletes as the country seeks to produce more elite athletes. (Kristel Satumbaga)