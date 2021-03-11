Slaughter: Stop with this narrative!

Meralco’s Allen Durham (left) and Ginebra’s Greg Slaughter (File)

By JONAS TERRADO

Greg Slaughter, who was recently dealt by Barangay Ginebra San Miguel to NorthPort for Christian Standhardinger, said that he was not told of any possible trades upon his return from the United States near the end of 2020.

Slaughter made this clear when he took to social media on Wednesday to once again clear the air on what transpired since he decided to leave for the United States more than a year ago.

“For the record and to be perfectly clear: last February 2020 I did not have an offer or an existing contract when I decided to train in the (United States). I also had no knowledge about a trade, I just came off a championship and gold medal in the SEA Games after all,” he said.

“When I returned to the Philippines, at the end of 2020, I asked if the trade rumors were true and was told they were not,” added Slaughter, who ended his post with a parting shot.

“Stop with this narrative!” he said.

Slaughter spent most of last year in Daytona Beach, Florida by adding new dimensions to his game under the tutelage of ex-NBA scout Gary Boyson.

He returned to Manila later in the year and it appeared that Slaughter was poised to return for Ginebra’s PBA Philippine Cup title defense when coach Tim Cone told a fan on Twitter that he had already signed a contract extension.

But Slaughter wound up being traded to NorthPort in exchange for Standhardinger in a deal approved by the PBA’s trade committee late Thursday, March 4, 2021.