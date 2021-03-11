PDEA agent suffers trauma after ‘misencounter’ – NBI

An agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) might have suffered trauma following the “misencounter” with police in Quezon City last Feb. 24, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said on Wednesday.
“One PDEA agent is undergoing trauma assessment at our Behavioral Science Division,” NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand M. Lavin said in a text message.
Meanwhile, the NBI spokesperson said the investigation on the “misencounter” still continues.
“We are finishing the crime scene reconstruction,” Lavin said.
On the evening of Feb. 24, a gunfight broke out between operatives of the PDEA and PNP, both claimed they were engaged in legitimate anti-illegal drugs operations.
The gunfight resulted in the deaths of two policemen, a PDEA agent, and a PDEA informant.
That same night, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered the NBI to conduct an investigation into the incident.
President Duterte later said the NBI will be the sole agency which will conduct the investigation and ordered the PNP and the PDEA to stop their joint probe. (Jeffrey Damicog)
