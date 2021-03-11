More powerful women

This is a sequel of sorts to our column last Friday, Women Power.
These powerful women are associated with showbiz and media.
Sen. Grace Poe, she may not be showbiz but she is the daughter of the great FPJ and Susan Roces.
Sen. Imee Marcos, ECP producer. ECP produced such masterpieces as “Himala” and “Oro Plata Mata.” She appeared in a stage play.
Sen. Risa Hontiveros, former TV host and stage actress.
Congresswomen Niña Taduran, TV host; Precious Hipolito Castelo, former teenage actress; Camille Villar, one-time co-host of Willie Revillame.
Influential women: Susan Roces, Sarah Geronimo, Jennylyn Mercado, Pops Fernandez, Lorna Tolentino, Toni and Alex Gonzaga, Heart Evangelista, Moira dela Torre, Regine Velasquez, Angeli Pangilinan, Sharon Cuneta, Vicki Belo, Gretchen Barretto, Ruffa Gutierrez, among others.
