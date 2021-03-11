Duterte urged to run for VP in 2022 polls

CEBU CITY – Politicians in Cebu allied with the administration Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) have urged President Duterte to run for vice president in the May 2022 elections.
Mayors, board members, and congressmen of the province met Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, vice chairman of PDP-Laban, last Wednesday and signed a manifesto supporting calls for Duterte to contend for the second highest position in the government.
The group said that having Duterte as vice president in 2022 will ensure continuity in the government’s 10-point socio-economic agenda and the ongoing COVID-19 response plan, particularly the nationwide vaccination program.
Cusi revealed that some PDP-Laban-allied mayors in Metro Manila have passed a similar resolution.
“Cebu officials are adopting this resolution,” Cusi said. “We are calling on members of the PDP to be proactive.”
In the manifesto signed by 28 Cebu officials – 18 mayors, three vice mayors, two congressmen, and three board members – PDP leaders and members expressed their support to Duterte, their party chairman, saying that “with his steadfast leadership and strong public support of his agenda for change, the government will be able to expeditiously and effectively deliver our people, our communities, our economy back to good health.”
“With the impending transition of power in 2022, we further commit to support a transition of leadership that will guarantee continuity of President Duterte’s socio-economic agenda,” they added.
They also noted that “since 2016, the government, under the able leadership of our Party Chairman, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, has made great strides in its battle against the scourge of drugs, terrorism, insurgency, corruption, and poverty.”
The group said Duterte has to stay in the government after natural disasters occurred last year that “set back the government’s efforts, especially its economic growth targets and infrastructure development plans.”
“Therefore, we the undersigned leaders and members of the PDP hereby resolved to convince our party chairman, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, to represent PDP as its vice-presidential candidate in the national elections in 2022,” they said.
Cusi pointed out that their ultimate goal is for the government’s agenda of change to continue, particularly in solving the problems of illegal drugs and corruption and delivery of services to the community.
“We want the continuation of this leadership, this administration, and its 10-point agenda,” he said.
The ruling party’s manifesto further noted that it is confident that “by continuing the economic programs and infrastructure projects established under the Duterte administration, our country’s recovery from the crippling effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic is ensured.”
Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino of Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) said they will give the President the “freedom and free will” to choose his running mate in the coming elections.
