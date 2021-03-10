Julia, radiant at 24
BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG
Julia Barretto is a sight for sore eyes, displaying her curves on Instagram recently to mark her 24th birthday.
Fans were quick to greet the actress, wishing her all the best and more.
Note, Julia is currently under fire, having finally revealed the real score between him and Gerald Anderson.
Apparently, some fans didn’t like it that they were made to believe there’s nothing romantic going on between them and for the longest time.
Now, many insist she was indeed the main reason why Gerald left former girlfriend Bea Alonzo hanging.
Julia is still mum on the issue.
Gerald on his part maintained his relationship with Bea was meant to end simply because it has become “toxic” and not because he has fallen for Julia.
comments