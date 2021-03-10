Drug den dismantled in Bacolod; 8 nabbed

BACOLOD CITY – Members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-6 Special Enforcement Team (SET) dismantled Monday an alleged drug den which resulted in the arrest of eight persons at the Vendor’s Plaza in Barangay 12 here.
PDEA arrested suspected drug den maintainer Jovie Bermudes and seven others who were caught inside small makeshifts underneath the fish stalls.
Confiscated from them were 10 grams of suspected shabu worth P68,000, improvised tooters, lighters, and the marked money. All suspects are detained at Police Station 1.
Following their arrest, the Bacolod City Legal Office-Enforcement Team and Market Coordinating and Monitoring Task Force demolished the makeshifts including the structures in front of the market within the perimeter of the Vendor’s Plaza on Tuesday.
Executive Assistant Ernesto Pineda said the suspects were arrested at the fish section of the market.
During the demolition, four sachets of suspected shabu were recovered, which were turned over to Police Station 1, he added.
Pineda said they will assign personnel to prevent people from putting up illegal structures inside the market. (Glazyl Masculino)
