DILG eyes uniform curfew hours in Metro Manila

BY CHITO A. CHAVEZ
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has called on the Metro Manila mayors to impose a uniform implementation of curfew hours as more cops are expected to be deployed on the streets to help implement quarantine measures.
DILG Undersecretary for Operations Epimaco Densing said Local Government Units of (LGUs) could impose a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew hours. At present, the local government units (LGUs) in the National Capital Region (NCR) have varying curfew hours.
The police are set to be mobilized in Metro Manila to ensure the strict enforcement of health protocols such as observance of physical distancing and wearing of face masks.
Violators of the minimum health standards may be penalized with either fines or jail terms, but Densing, in an interview over ABS-CBN, wants to include community service as one of the sanctions.
A survey conducted by the OCTA Research group revealed that less than 70 percent are complying with the physical distancing rule and quarantine protocols amid the pandemic. (Chito Chavez)
