PBA chief may reschedule PH Cup opening due to rising COVID-19 cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COM WILLIE MARCIAL

By WAYLON GALVEZ

Alarmed with the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial might be forced to reschedule the opening of the Philippine Cup.

The start of the 46th PBA Season beginning with the all-Filipino conference is tentatively set April 9, but Marcial said this may change with daily reports of 3,000 plus new infections since last week.

“Una, concern sa atin kasi para sa mga kababayan natin, and ikalawa baka mahirapan pa tayo (First, it’s a concern it’s the welfare of our countrymen, and second, it may be tough),” said Marcial during the PBA Press Corps Awards Night last Sunday.

Marcial recently met with Senator Bong Go and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea of the Office of the President in Malacañang and discussion was centered on the bubble tournament last year and the possibility of returning this year under strict health protocols.

Prior to the meeting, Marcial sent a letter to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to allow teams conduct five-on-five scrimmages on practice sessions.

Because of the current situation on COVID-19 cases, Marcial said he is waiting for the right time to follow up on the request.

Meantime, the league chief said the Commissioner’s Office already requested the Red Cross to include all involved with the PBA to get a vaccine against the deadly virus.

comments