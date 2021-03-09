P122-M shabu seized in Makati, Muntinlupa stings

Anti-narcotics operatives seized over P122 million worth of shabu and arrested seven suspects in separate anti-drug operations in the cities of Makati and Muntinlupa, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Tuesday.
PNP Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas said 16 kilos of shabu packed in tea bags with a total street value of P108 million were seized from two suspected big-time drug pushers in Makati City on Monday night.
He identified those arrested as Kemin Manisi, 49; and, Abdulrahim Ysmael, 28, both residents of Cagayan de Oro City.
Sinas said the buy-bust occurred after operatives of the Makati City drug enforcement unit were able to convince the suspects to sell shabu for P1 million in Barangay West Rembo in Makati City at 9:45 p.m.
Seized from them were 16 pieces of tea bags containing shabu, several cellular phones, various identification cards, a sports utility vehicle and the boodle money.
Also on Monday night, police officers and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested five suspects – Liezel Julhasan, Donnalyn Julhasan, Rovelyn Enot, Denver Porlahe, and Sharifa Kuly – in an operation at a fast-food restaurant in Barangay Tunasan, Muntinlupa City.
Confiscated from the suspects were around two kilos of shabu worth P13.6 million, seven mobile phones, a wallet containing different IDs, boodle money, and a red Toyota Wigo with plate number DAI 6096.
“Our operations are now focused in getting high-value targets, that is the reason why we confiscated that large quantity of shabu,” said Sinas. (Aaron Recuenco & PNA)
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone