Man dies, partner hurt in motorbike-car collision

BACOLOD CITY – A man died while his live-in partner was injured after the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a sports utility vehicle along Araneta highway in Barangay Tangub here on Sunday.
Police identified the fatality as Tomas Gedalanga, 28, and the injured as Beverly Pilonggo, 26, both of Barangay Mansilingan here, according to the police.
Police Maj. Joery Puerto, head of Police Station 8, said the accident happened when a Toyota Innova driven by 19-year-old Chicel Ann Yuro of Pulupandan, Negros Occidental, reportedly overlapped the motorcycle’s lane.
Puerto said Yuro crossed the road to execute a left turn without noticing the approaching motorcycle driven by Gedalanga.
Puerto said it was already too late for Gedalanga to avoid the sports utility vehicle.
The couple was thrown off their motorcycle due to the strong impact.
Puerto said Gedalanga was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while Pilonggo was discharged later.
Puerto said Yuro was released from police custody on Monday after the lapse of her 18-hour reglementary detention and a settlement between her and Gedalanga’s family. (Glazyl Masculino)
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone