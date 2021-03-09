IM Garcia rules Balinas online bullet chess tourney

JAN EMMANUEL GARCIA

By Kristel Satumbaga

International Master Jan Emmanuel Garcia stamped his class by ruling the GM and Atty Rosendo Carreon Balinas Jr online bullet chess tournament Monday.

Garcia, a program chess director at Ateneo de Manila chess team, scored 150 Arena points to capture the title.

Players competed using the platform lichess.org.

National University’s Neil Reyes settled for second with 139 Arena points, while FIDE Master Alekhine Nouri came in third with 131.

Karl Victor Ochoa and International Master Paulo Bersamina finished fourth and fifth with 130 and 114 Arena points.

Rounding up the Top 10 were International Master Daniel Quizon, Anatoly Pascua, Kyle Ochoa, reigning world champion for people with disabilities FIDE Master Sander Severino, and National Master Giovanni Mejia.

