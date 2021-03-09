Duterte to Leni: Hindi ako pikon

President Duterte asserted Monday that he was not “pikon” (short-tempered) when it comes to dealing with criticisms hurled against him.
But he’s angry when somebody is telling “half-truths.” And that’s the reason why President Duterte admitted that he was angry with Vice President Leni Robredo whom he accused of telling “half-truths” about an advisory body’s role in the use of vaccines in the country that allegedly fomented public doubt about its safety.
Duterte informed Robredo that the Health Assessment Technology Council (HTAC) was simply “recommendatory,” adding the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) already approved the emergency use of the Sinovac vaccines.
“Ma’am, hindi ako napikon,” he said during a televised address Monday addressing the vice president.
“Ang akin medyo galit ako for coming with a half-truth na basahin mo kalahati lang, iyong recommendatory power lang na hindi na kinuha dahil hindi na nga kailangan kasi donated iyon eh at saka binigyan ng authority ng FDA (Food and Drug Administration),” he added.
Duterte also made clear that he was angry with Robredo but not to the point he wanted to kill a person.
“Hindi ako pikon. Galit ako. Iyong galit ko hindi naman galit na galit na talagang gustong pumatay ng tao. Galit na more of an irritation. Iyong nairita ako sa binibitawan mong salita,” he said.
Robredo earlier backed calls for the HTAC review of the Sinovac vaccines, citing the need to undergo the regulatory process to ensure the protection of health workers.
The vice president also found Duterte unpresidential and “sobrang pikon” when he fired back at her for supposedly making it appear the government skirted the process for the entry of Sinovac vaccines. (Genalyn Kabiling)
