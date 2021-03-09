Duterte orders tight watch vs dismissed PDEA officers

President Duterte warned local officials to watch out for ex-members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) who were recently dismissed from the service because of their alleged involvement in the drug trade.
“So itong mga tao na ito, bantayan ninyo kasi ito ‘yong gagawa ng mga milagro kung wala na, lalo na sanay sa extortion, panghingi-hingi,” Duterte said during a pre-recorded address to the nation aired on Monday night.
The President was addressing the barangay captains of the possible places where these ex-PDEA members might be living or doing extortion activities in their communities.
“Ito sila hindi na ito PDEA ha at kayong nakaalam niyan. Sabihin mo sa kanila itong binabasa ko na huwag kayo dito sa barangay magloko. At kung may makita kayo na misteryoso, report mo kaagad sa pulis or sa military,” he said.
Duterte read the names of the dismissed PDEA officials because of grave misconduct and drug use. They are Francis Raymond R. Ogoy, intelligence officer; Aristeo Villamor Jr., intelligence officer I, Roger G. Junio, intelligence officer II; Joseph Abenir, administrative (aide) VI; and Theodore Barte, intelligence officer.
Duterte likewise advised local government units not to easily believe people who claim to be members of PDEA.
“Iyan ang nasanayan nilang trabaho at I see a very strong urge on their part to get money.”
The Chief Executive said these ex-PDEA officials only have “one life to live,” so they have a choice to change their lives after they were dismissed from service.
“Then find a good job or work, or at best, mag-negosyo ka na lang kung may pera ka. May pera ka na kasi alam mo itong mga ito, mga either extortion o kung ano-ano na lang,” Duterte added.
Members of PDEA and the Philippine National Police (PNP) got into a bloody encounter last month over a failed drug bust.
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone