Digong to barangay heads: Magtrabaho kayo!
BY RAYMUND ANTONIO
Barangay captains are playing key roles in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.
This was underscored by President Duterte after directing barangay captains to work hard at making sure the people follow minimum health safety protocols to avoid community transmissions of coronavirus disease in their areas.
“Ang barangay ang pinakaimportante sa lahat and kung talagang ginusto…kung ginusto ng lahat ng mga barangay captains na magtrabaho, really work at it, baka talagang ma-decrease the number of transmission,” he said during a pre-recorded address to the nation aired Monday night.
The President cited some areas in Manila wherein the barangay captains must be “true to life” and have the “political will” to make sure that everybody gets vaccinated against COVID-19 except for “the number, the certain percentage that do not want it.”
Duterte emphasized the role that the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) plays in stopping the community transmission of the virus and in inoculating most of the citizens.
“Okay. You know, I’d like to just repeat again the role of the…the crucial participation or how the enforcement of these laws especially those who do not believe and (this) avoiding social distancing,” he said.
Duterte explained that as the president, he is the “head” of public service while the barangay captains are the “tail,” alluding to the fact that barangay captains are foot soldiers and must therefore heed the directives of Malacañang and the different government agencies with regards to minimum health safety protocols.
The Chief Executive made the call to barangay captains as the Philippines marked the fourth day since October 2020 that the number of positive COVID-19 cases breached the 3,000 mark.
