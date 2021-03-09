2 more teams joining PVL

Sta. Lucia is joining the PVL family.

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Crossovers and the Sta Lucia Lady Realtors are taking their acts to the Premier Volleyball League.

Organizer Sports Vision President Ricky Palou disclosed the development on Chery Tiggo Tuesday, while Sta Lucia made the announcement on its social media accounts.

“We have a little announcement to make: The Sta Lucia Lady Realtors will be taking on a new challenge as we officially join the Premier Volleyball League today!” the Twitter post read, accompanied by a video of their athletes.

“This is something new. This is exciting for the team and the fans.”

Founded in 2017, the Lady Realtors played in the Philippine Superliga with a best finish of fifth place in the 2018 Grand Prix.

The team will debut in the league with new acquisition Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, who will join Mika Reyes, Djanel Cheng, Jovielyn Prado and Rubie De Leon.

Meanwhile, Chery Tiggo has been playing for the Superliga since 2014. They were previously called the Foton Tornadoes at the time of their entry until rebranding to Chery Tiggo in 2020.

Former Superliga teams PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters and the Cignal HD Spikers have already joined the professional league and will join confirmed teams defending champion Creamline, Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho, Perlas, Bali Pure, UAC Energy Holdings (formerly Peak Form), Air Force and Army.

Based on its 2020 roster, Chery Tiggo has sisters EJ and Eya Laure, Jasmine Nabor, Maika Ortiz, Shaya Adorador, Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Jaja Santiago.

Chery Tiggo already hinted its move to turn pro on a Facebook post a few days ago until its finality Tuesday.

“Now switching to PRO! We are ready to crossover!” the post read, accompanied by a team photo

The Open Conference is set May 8 at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna under a bubble-type setup.

