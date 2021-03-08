Pork price ceiling stays
BY ELLSON QUISMORIO
Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary William Dar confirmed Monday that the current price ceiling on pork and chicken would be retained.
“We will maintain it in the remaining days until April 8, as prescribed under EO (Executive Order) 124,” Dar said in a statement.
As per the EO, pork cuts of liempo and kasim/ pigue must not be priced over P300 per kilo and P270 per kilo, respectively; while dressed chicken should cost no more than P160 per kilo. Malacañang issued the directive last Feb. 1.
According to Dar, the Palace-ordered price cap has “undeniably contributed to taming the price surge of said two main food items, benefiting millions of Filipino consumers, particularly in Metro Manila.”
“Lifting it will undeniably result in dramatic rise in prices of pork and chicken, given that the African Swine Fever (ASF) crisis is still raging and thus continues to impact on local production of hogs nationwide,” he said. (Ellson Quismorio)
