Mastermind behind radioman’s slay hunted

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Police authorities have launched manhunt operations against the suspected mastermind and his cohort in the killing of a radio broadcaster two years ago in Kidapawan City, North Cotabato.
Kidapawan City police chief Lt. Col. Ramil Hojilla said a tracker team was dispatched to hunt down Dante Tabusares and Junnel Poten who were indicted for the murder of Eduardo Dizon.
The anchorman of Brigada News FM was gunned down on July 10, 2019.
Dizon was waylaid by motorcycle-riding suspects while driving his car on his way home to nearby Makilala town.
Prosecutors filed murder charges against Tabusares, Poten and Sotero Jacolbe who served as media coordinators of KAPA investment scheme in which its illegal operations in North Cotabato were being exposed by Dizon in his radio program.
Regional Trial Court Judge Henelinda Molina-Diaz had issued the arrest warrant against Tabusares, Poten and Jacolbe who had earlier surrendered to police authorities.
Undersecretary Joel Sy Egco, executive director of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, directed the Police Regional Office-12 to intensify the manhunt against the suspects in the wake of intelligence report that Tabusares was being coddled by New People’s Army rebels.
He assured the family of Dizon that the task force is closely coordinating with law enforcement agencies for the arrest of the suspects.
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone