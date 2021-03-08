First electric scooter tour kicks off Sunday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Eugene Martinez, the architect of the event.

A five-leg electric scooter Philippine tour, a first of its kind, will kick off this Sunday in an effort to showcase the country’s major tourist spots.

The tour is officially called Kaabo TourESmo Electric Scooter Tour which targets a total of 2,468 kilometers that will see participants vie for honors in Metro Manila (136 kms), North Luzon (608 kms), South Luzon (629 kms), Visayas (576 kms) and Mindanao (519 kms).

The event will also put to test the mettle of Kaabo electric scooters apart from promoting the use of electric mobility.

“Our vision hopes to promote electric mobility as we reach municipality halls, provincial capitals, and major tourist spots in the country,” said Eugene Martinez, owner and president of Ekstreme Scooters, the country’s pioneer in electric scooter service repair shop, and which exclusively distributes Kaabo scooters.

According to the detailed plan, two riders using Kaabo Wolf X and Wolf Plus will travel at least 210 kms per day with two extra batteries per scooter. One ride can go as far as 70 kms per battery, with every rider estimated to spend nine hours per day riding.

The tour starts this Sunday at 0 Kilometer in Luneta, Metro Manila, in North Luzon on April 4, South Luzon on April 25, the Visayas leg on May 16, and the final Mindanao leg on May 23.

comments