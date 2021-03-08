DepEd urged to probe ‘sagot for sale’ scheme

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian urged Monday the Department of Education (DepEd) to immediately investigate reports of parents hiring other people to answer their children’s self-learning modules.
Gatchalian warned these so-called “sagot for sale” scheme would only bring more harm to students as they will bear the brunt of the negative effects of such dishonest practices.
The senators also warned parents that by engaging in this practice, their children’s learning development would be compromised no matter what time frame.
“Huwag naman sanang gawin ng mga magulang iyon dahil kawawa ang mga bata. Hindi natin sila natutulungang matuto sa ganyang mga paraan,” Gatchalian said in a statement.
During last Senate hearing where senators tackled updates on Academic Year 2020-2021, Gatchalian cited an earlier report by the Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) which pointed to how struggling parents hire someone else – some of whom they find online – to answer their children’s modules. (Hannah Torregoza)
