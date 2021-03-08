Beth Tamayo, kinasal muli sa gitna ng pandemya

Kinasal na ang aktres na si Beth Tamayo sa kanyang American fiance na si Adam Huckinson noong March 3 sa San Francisco, California.
Simple lang ang naging wedding nila Beth at Adam.
Sa kanilang bahay ito ginanap.
Nasaksihan naman ng kanilang mga kamag-anak at kaibigan ang wedding sa pamamagitan ng Zoom live video.
Heto ang post ni Beth via Facebook:
“3.3.2021 Getting married during the pandemic was quite an experience. Ceremony is now online; very limited people to invite (even if it’s already remote) and all of this is happening at the comfort of our own home. We even used a toolbox as our laptop stand! So classy!
“When it is SAFE, we will definitely celebrate with our family and friends and have the best time ever!
“To everyone who texted us and sent their best wishes, THANK YOU! We feel the love and appreciate you all! Love you guys!”
Ito ang second marriage ni Beth. Una siyang kinasal kay Johnny Wong noong 2004 pero naghiwalay sila noong 2008.
