Alido upbeat as PH Golf Tour Eagle Ridge unwraps

IRA ALIDO

The men and women of the tour set out for the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge beginning Tuesday at the Aoki course, hopeful to shrug off any trickle-down effect on their rhythm coming off a long layoff for a stab at glory in Philippine Golf Tour’s return to the mainstream.

But nobody comes into the PGT event with as much confidence and poise as the young Ira Alido, who broke at least a couple of failed bids by dominating the elite field by nine for his breakthrough victory at Riviera last December.

Clyde Mondilla and Frankie Miñoza, both former Philippine Open champions, and Reymon Jaraula, who annexed his first PGT win at Pueblo de Oro in 2019, join the chase for top honors in the P2 million event which also features the likes of Angelo Que and Miguel Tabuena, also both former PH Open titlists, and multi-titled Tony Lascuña, Jhonnel Ababa, Jobim Carlos, Jay Bayron and Elmer Salvador along with young guns Justin Quiban, James Ryan Lam, Fidel Concepcion and Keanu Jahns.

Focus will also be on the LPGT title chase with Princess Superal and Pauline del Rosario bracing for another face-off and the likes of debuting pro Harmie Constantino, Daniella Uy, Chanelle Avaricio, Marvi Monsalve, Gretchen Villacencio, Pamela Mariano, Sunshine Baraquiel and former three-time Order of Merit winner Cyna Rodrigiuez raring to fuel their respective bids in the 54-hole championship coming off a three-month break.

Alido faces an early test as he drew Que in the 7:50 a.m. flight on No. 1 with Rupert Zaragosa behind Lascuña’s group composed of Bayron and Quiban while Tabuena takes on Jaraula and Jahns in next group at 8 a.m.

Mondilla, who snatched the PGT Asia Pradera crown in early 2020 before the pandemic, launches his drive at the back at 7:30 a.m. with Albin Engino and Jed Dy, one of the amateurs earning spots in the event along with Jolo Magcalayo and Laurea Duque in the LPGT side.

Superal, meanwhile, gets to test Constantino and Avaricio at 7:10 a.m. on No. 10 behind Del Rosario, who is paired with Uy and Mariano.

The long hitters could well make take advantage of the 6690-yard Aoli course but Alido warns of the various challenges lurking around the rolling wind-raked layout, where a slight mistake could lead to high scores but where accurate shots could pave the way for desired results.

“The long and accurate will also have the edge here but one has to play it smart because the course is tough in the presence of the wind. The greens are also very tricky,” added Alido.

