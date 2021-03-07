Rookie cop accidentally fires gun, kills inmate

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – A rookie policeman was disarmed after he accidentally killed a detainee while allegedly toying with his gun inside the San Luis Municipal Station in Aurora province on Saturday night.
Police Regional Office 3 (PRO 3) director Brig. Gen. Valeriano T. de Leon ordered Col. Julius Lizardo, director of Aurora Police, to place Pat. Christian Torres, 27, under restrictive custody while being investigated for the accidental firing that resulted in the death of inmate Christian Gabral, 30.
Lt Col. Soledad Elefanio, spokesperson of PRO3, said Pat. Torres went in front of the detention cell, drew his issued short firearm and began playing with it. The gun accidently went off, hitting Gabral who was then watching television.
Gabral sustained a gunshot wound in the chest and was rushed to the hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.
“If found guilty, he will be meted with both administrative and criminal charges. We do not condone any irregularities of our personnel,” De Leon said.
He also ordered to subject Torres to a drug test.
The Provincial Internal Affairs Service is also conducting a motu propio investigation on the case. (Liezle Basa Inigo/ Ariel Avendano)
