Pampasarap ng lasa

I am in a new relationship. It’s at that fun and exciting stage where we are starting to become adventurous with our sex life. I like going down on him but I have never tasted or swallowed cum. Gusto ko syang matry pero ayoko din naman kasing tipong baka masuka ako or anything like that. Vegetarian yung boyfriend ko so may effect ba yon? May pwede ba kaming gawin para mas pleasant naman ang experience ko when I swallow?
New Shoes
Hi New Shoes,
Madaming iba’t ibang opinyon tungkol sa semen pero ang lasa nito ay nagiiba-iba sa bawat tao. Ang diet, physical activity and its relationship to taste of semen ay hindi pa scientifically established with definity pero ang health daw ng sperm ay greatly affected by diet.
Sinasabi ng iba na ang pagkain ng certain fruits and vegetables, kasama na ang pineapple, papaya or citrus fruits ay nakakaimprove ng lasa. Ang mga kagaya naman ng asparagus, broccoli, cauliflower, onions and garlic ay hindi nakakatulong, given that your boyfriend is vegetarian. Red meat, cheese, coffee, alcohol at ang paninigarilyo ay ilan pang mga nakakapagpasama ng lasa ng cum. Maaari nyo itong maging simple guide pero dahil nga iba iba ang pagproproseso ng bawat katawan, subukan ninyong magexperiment sa mga epekto nito. Pero mukhang kakailanganin mong tumikim at lasahan ang sperm before and after to compare.
Pag-usapan ninyong mabuti which things you are both willing to do, comfortable in doing to find out which works best. Pwede din namang itry nyo rin the other way around. If certain food you eat will affect how your vagina will taste when he goes down on you. Pwede kayong magpalitan ng notes and although this makes it a bit more scientific, I am sure that in the long run, mapapasarap nito ang lasa ng inyong pagsasama. Enjoy your taste test and be safe!
With Love and Lust,
Doc Rica
Rica Cruz, PhD, RPsy is a Psychologist, Sex and Relationship Therapist and Sex Educator. She is a co-host of the program Feelings at OnePH Channel 1, and listen to her podcasts, Conservative Ako and The Sexy Minds. Follow her on Facebook.com/thesexymind or Instagram @_ricacruz.
