P160-M ‘taklobo’ shells seized in Palawan

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) seized P160 million worth of endangered giant clam shells in Roxas, Palawan.
In a statement on Friday, the PCG confiscated a total of 324 pieces of giant clam shells weighing 80 tons with an approximate market value of P160 million pesos at Barangay VI, Johnson Island, Roxas, Palawan on Wednesday, March 3.
“This is the biggest haul of its kind in Palawan,” the Coast Guard told the reporters in a Viber message.
The PCG said harvesting endangered giant clams locally known as “taklobo” is prohibited under Republic Act No. 10654 or the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998.
“Violators shall be penalized with an administrative fine of up to three million pesos and suffer imprisonment of up to eight years,” it added.
Meanwhile, before terminating the operation, the joint law enforcement team also confiscated at least 124 pieces of illegally cut mangrove trees in the area for violating Presidential Decree No. 705 or the Forestry Reform Code of the Philippines.
Aside from the Coast Guard, the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS), Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 (MBLT-3), and Bantay Dagat Roxas also supported the operation. (Richa Noriega)
