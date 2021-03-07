Intel cop dies of COVID-19

A policeman with an underlying heart disease died after he was infected with coronavirus, becoming the 32nd personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) who died of COVID-19.
Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, deputy chief for Administration and concurrent commander of the PNP Administrative Support for COVID-19 Task Force (ASCOTF), said the latest fatality in the PNP is 54 years old and was assigned to the PNP-Intelligence Group.
The policeman was among the 11,641 PNP personnel who were infected by the deadly virus, including the 28 new cases reported on Saturday night.
But Eleazar said the recovery rate in the PNP remains high as a total of 11,059 of those infected were able to fully recover.
Currently, there are 550 active COVID cases and all of them are either in the isolation facility or in the hospitals.
The PNP has been at the frontline on the government’s quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
Thousands of policemen were deployed to man border control points and to conduct community patrol to enforce the minimum health safety standard protocols.
