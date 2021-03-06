Lorenzana denies taking Sinovac jab

By MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has refuted several media reports that he was already inoculated with a CoronaVac vaccine from China’s Sinovac Biotech, claiming the photos that saw him like he was getting one was only for photo opportunity.

Reports about Lorenzana supposedly getting the Sinovac vaccine floated after he was featured as among the guests during the vaccination rollout at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City Friday.

After the event, photos of him appearing to be vaccinated made rounds online, with a female health care worker holding a syringe directly to the rolled-up sleeves of his right arm.

But in a message to reporters Friday night: Lorenzana had this to say to clarify the issue: “Photo ops lang” (It was just for a photo opportunity).

The photo opportunity seemed to be very realistic that it was picked up and reported by several media outfits.

Last week, the 72-year-old Defense chief said that he would not take the Chinese-made vaccine after being told by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III that it was not advisable for use by senior citizens due to its varying levels of efficacy.

“I wanted to be the first to receive the Sinovac vaccine in the DND (Department of National Defense) to build trust and confidence among (the) personnel but health experts advised that those over 59 should not be vaccinated,” he said. “If it weren’t for age restrictions, I’d be the first to take the shots,” he added.

