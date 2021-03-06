Effective at efficient ang condom
BY RICA CRUZ
Dear Doc Rica,
Ang go to contraceptive namin ng boyfriend ko is a condom kasi easily accessible and hindi ganun ka expensive considering the protection it gives. Regular din kaming nagpapatest ng boyfriend ko and we are both HIV negative. Safe kayang gumamit ng birth control method apart from a condom? Hindi din kasi kami sure kung may iba pang mga STI na hindi lang namin nadidiscover. Three years naman na kaming monogamous at wala pa namang lumalabas na infection or whatsoever. Anong tingin nyo? Salamat.
Stiff Rings
Hello Stiff Rings,
Natutuwa ako dahil you are taking steps in your reproductive health. Bihira ang nagpaparegular check up and are mindful about contraceptives and protection from STIs. Naniniwala akong kailangan maging normal and regular ang mga consultation and check up with health professionals. Maybe because nahihiya na dapat mabago sa ating culture.
Sagutin muna natin ang second concern mo na kung may mga STI na walang mga simptomas. Merong mga ganitong infections na ilang taon bago lumabas ang symptoms at meron pa ngang hindi lumalabas at all. Kailangan ninyong magpatest for other STI apart from the HIV test. On your next visit to the doctor, you can ask about this.
Ang condom ay isang very effective and efficient contraceptive and protection from transferring STDs. Practical din ito dahil hindi ganun kamahal and you only need to use it when you are going to have sex. You can use other forms of contraception but of course it will open up risks for infection.
My suggestion is to make sure muna if you both have any other infection and then you can proceed in choosing a birth control method kung saan pareho kayong magiging comfortable and magiging convenient for the both of you. Madami kayong maaaring i-discuss sa inyong health care provider or sa health center. I am sure makakahanap kayo ng perfect method for you both. Always enjoy and be safe!
With Love and Lust,
Doc Rica
Rica Cruz, PhD, RPsy is a Psychologist, Sex and Relationship Therapist and Sex Educator. She is a co-host of the program Feelings at OnePH Channel 1, and listen to her podcasts, Conservative Ako and The Sexy Minds. Follow her on Facebook.com/thesexymind or Instagram @_ricacruz.
