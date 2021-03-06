Duterte relishes bringing oligarchs down

By Genalyn Kabiling

So how did President Duterte supposedly dismantle the oligarchs in the country?

According to the President, he did not let his fear hold him back and boldly called out the oligarchs for their offenses.

His corruption-free record in government also emboldened the Duterte government to run after the rich few that have allegedly wielded influence over the nation’s political and economic fortunes.

With several months left in office, Duterte now relishes his success in bringing down the oligarchs as one of his feats in office.

“Don’t fool with me like that because I’ve been sincere. Me? Corrupt? Even if you turn me upside down, you won’t be able to find anything about corruption. This is why I can go against the oligarchs,” Duterte said during a visit to Cagayan de Oro City Friday.

“The one thing that I will treasure in my heart, ako lang, is that I exposed and dismantled the oligarchs,” he added.

No other leader managed to bring down the oligarchs since they were supposedly afraid of losing elections, according to the President. And unlike other politicians, Duterte will not be running scared since he will no longer be eligible for reelection.

“There are so many corrupt people. But that’s really what I was thinking. No one dared to bring them down because of fear. Scared of the elections? Well, I’m not running for any position. So what should I be scared about?” Duterte said.

In the same remarks during an assembly on the government’s efforts to address the communist insurgency, the President mentioned his conflict with ABS-CBN network and two Metro Manila concessionaires while highlighting his victory against the oligarchs.

Duterte claimed that the owners of these companies have offered public apology after he launched a profanity-laced tirade over their alleged offenses. “If you’re not guilty, why should you apologize?” the President quipped.

