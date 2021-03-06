Bulacan police officer abducted

By JOSEPH PEDRAJAS



A police officer was reportedly abducted by several armed men in Norzagaray, Bulacan Friday.

Police Regional Office 3 director Police Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon ordered an investigation Saturday into the abduction of Police Corporal Nikkol Jhon Santos.

Police said Santos was riding a motorcycle along with two other police officers in Sitio Padling in Barangay Matictic when a Starex van blocked his path around 7 a.m.



Investigation showed that several men armed with long rifles alighted from the van and, at gunpoint, ordered Santos and the two other policemen to face the ground before being handcuffed.

“After which, suspects dragged the victim (Santos) inside the van and headed towards unknown direction, while the two others were left still with handcuffs,” a police report said.

De Leon assured that they “will exert all (their) efforts and look into the bottom of this.”



“We continue to solicit the support of the general public in order to maintain peace and order, safety, and security of our communities,” he added.

