Brickman among Fil-foreigners ineligible to join PBA Rookie Draft

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JASON BRICKMAN

By JONAS TERRADO

Jason Brickman and six other Fil-foreign players will not be eligible for next weekend’s PBA Rookie Draft after failing to beat Friday’s deadline for those who have yet to submit necessary documents.

Agent Charlie Dy confirmed that Brickman, Jeremiah Gray and Brandon Rosser were among the Fil-foreigners who will no longer take part in the March 14 proceedings as they weren’t able to furnish documents from the Bureau of Immigration and Department of Justice.

Also out, per multiple reports, are former Chooks-to-Go 3×3 player Taylor Statham, La Salle’s Tyrus Hill, John Paul Gulfo and Christopher Cancio.

All Fil-foreigners are required to submit a certification from the BI and affirmation from the Justice Department in order to be eligible for the annual draft.

Their absences leave the draft without some of the likely first-round choices, namely Brickman.

Brickman is considered as the best point guard from the list of players who applied for the draft, given his impressive stint in the ASEAN Basketball League.

The 29-year-old would have given teams second-guesses, especially those who’ll opt for need instead of the best talent available.

Instead, Brickman will have to wait for at least another year in hopes of finally getting a chance to test his mettle against the PBA’s best.

Also out is Statham, who stands at 6-foot-6 but is known for his ability to play multiple positions.

Grey and Rosser played alongside Brickman with San Miguel Alab Pilipinas during the 2019-20 ABL season that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Terrafirma will select first overall in the draft, with former ABL and Chooks 3×3 star Joshua Munzon expected to be chosen.

Unlike his fellow Fil-foreigners, Munzon appeared to have encountered little problems with regards to his documents.

comments