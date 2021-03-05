Shabu in chicken meat

DAVAO CITY – Suspected shabu worth P800,000 concealed in chicken meat was intercepted at the Davao City Jail-Male Dormitory (DCJ-MD), the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Region 11 said Thursday.
In a statement, the BJMP 11 said the contraband in the food was brought by a certain visitor at the DCJ searching area Gate 1.
“Upon inspection, searcher noticed that the chicken meat were half cooked and is unusual in size. After close inspection, a small plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance was found,” it said.
The BJMP added that a packet of suspected marijuana with street value of P200 was also confiscated from the visitor.
The visitor, whose identification cards bore different names, is currently in the custody of the Talomo Police here while the shabu was turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) for further testing.
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone