Isko alarmed over rising active COVID-19 cases in Manila

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso called on residents to continue practicing minimum health and safety protocols as the number of active COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 715 on Thursday.
Data from the city government showed that the city has a total of 28,662 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday noon. Of this number, 27,139 have recovered while 808 have died.
The Manila mayor called the rising number of infection an “alarming situation.”
“Hindi po tayo nagkakaganyan sa mahabang panahon,” he said in live Facebook broadcast on Thursday night.
Domagoso reminded residents to continue practicing health and safety protocols issued by the national government, such as the wearing of face masks and face shields and physical distancing.
Meanwhile, the mayor announced that 1,034 health workers of the city government have been vaccinated with CoronaVac, the vaccine made by Chinese bio-pharmaceutical company Sinovac as of 5 p.m. on Thursday.
On March 1, the City of Manila received 3,000 doses of the CoronaVac vaccine, enough for 1,500 people. The city government has been targeting to vaccinate 200 people per day. (Minka Tiangco)
