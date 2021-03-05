Galunggong no longer a ‘poor man’s fish’

Don’t ever call mackerel scad or ‘galunggong’ as a poor man’s fish anymore.
Even poor families now can no longer afford to buy ‘galunggong’ due to sudden increase of its price, obviously impacted by the skyrocketing prices of other food products in the country.
The prices of “galunggong” has reached an average of P280 per kilogram (kg). That’s the reason why a fisherfolk group is urging the government to provide support to small fishers to help check the alarming increase of its price.
Fishers’ group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) said the recent price hike of one of the country’s staple fish products was an added burden to consumers who are already reeling from rising food prices and other commodities.
“Once a poor man’s fish, galunggong is no longer affordable to poor families courtesy of its unreasonable prices,” Fernando Hicap, Pamalakaya national chairperson, said in a statement.
“With the prices of other foods such as rice, vegetables, and meat products rising, ordinary consumers who have yet to recover from the crises of pandemic have now nothing to choose from to eat a decent meal,” he added.
The group demanded the government to aid small fishers by directly procuring their products, and eventually bring the fishery products in the market at an affordable price.
“We demand a government support for small fishers in the same way that hog raisers have been subsidized to address the pork shortage and its unprecedented price increase,” Hicap said.
“Our demand will give the small fishers decent income and at the same time will give consuming public an affordable price of fish,” he added.
Pamalakaya has also called on the government to “seriously consider” placing a price cap on fish products.
“While the average retail price of galunggong is at P280/kg all-time high, its farm gate value remains P60/kg all-time low, leaving both small fishers and poor consumers at disadvantage,” Hicap said.
“There is clearly a manipulation of its market price,” he added.
Malacañang said the government was monitoring the prices of fish in the markets, with Presidential spokesman Harry Roque saying that the government will not hesitate to import fish to ensure enough supply.
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone