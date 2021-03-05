Del Rosario all cranked up for LPGT Eagle Ridge



Pauline del Rosario hasn’t lost her appetite for winning three months after edging Princess Superal in the second of two Ladies Philippine Golf Tour bubble tournaments at Riviera, all geared up for another title chase in the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge unfolding Tuesday at the Aoki course in Gen. Trias, Cavite.

Through that long layoff, Del Rosario kept her form in good shape through regular workouts and drills while sneaking in a round or two to improve not just her muscle memory but also gain a greater sense of distance and depth.

“My focus is to always play my best,” said the first Filipina to win on the LPGA of Taiwan Tour, who dominated the LPGT with four victories in her rookie season in 2017. “To get ready (for a competition), I’m sticking to my program – working out, drills and rounds.”

But she has opted to tone down the level of expectations for another title shot, saying: “No expectations since everyone in the field is capable of playing good golf.”

Superal, for one, is out for a payback after failing to compete a sweep of the two Riviera tournaments that marked the re-start of the ICTSI-backed circuit disrupted by the global health crisis last year.

But the rest of the compact field are also raring to get going and spoil the projected Del Rosario-Superal title clash, including former three-time Order of Merit winner Cyna Rodriguez, Taiwan LPGA Tour veterans Daniella Uy and Marvi Monsalve, along with Gretchen Villacencio, Pamela Mariano, Sunshine Baraquiel and Chanelle Avaricio.

Amateur Laurea Duque spices up the cast in the 54-hole championship as the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized circuit continues to provide the youth the venue where they could hone their talent and skills and get a feel of competitive play.

Meanwhile, listup for the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship, slated March 23-25 at the Norman layout, ends on March 12. For details, log on to www.pgt.ph.

