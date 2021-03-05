Cancer patient becomes Calasiao ‘cop chief’

CALASIAO, Pangasinan – A big salute to the Calasiao Police Station.
To provide further inspiration and strength, Calasiao Police chief Lt. Col. Ferdinand de Asis obliged to the request of a 19-year-old fish ball vendor battling a colon cancer to become a policeman even for a fleeting moment.
Albert Abulencia, who was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, was given a police uniform courtesy of the police station.
Abulencia’s excitement was further heightened when De Asis allowed him to assume as a chief of police of the day.
So delighted with his experience, Abulencia thanked the entire police force for it was worthy of telling and retelling.
The Calasiao Police also extended financial help to defray the cost of Abulencia’s month chemotherapy.
“His cancer requires at least P50,000 for his monthly chemotherapy,” said De Asis.
“Ipagdarasal din po namin siya para sa kaniyang lubos na paggaling at madagdagan pa ang mabubuting pulis,” he added. (Liezle Basa Inigo)
