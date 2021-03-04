New batch of PH Hall of Famers known soon – Ramirez

BUTCH Ramirez

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is one step closer in naming the fourth batch of enshrinees for the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame when the review committee meets the selection committee Friday to present their shortlist.

“We asked the expertise of our notable sports media friends and form the review and evaluation committee, for they are the timekeepers of the sports scene and have covered the great achievements of our Filipino athletes,” said PSHOF 2020 Selection Committee chairperson and PSC Chairman William Ramirez.

In a series of virtual meetings, members of the Review and Evaluation Committee took thorough deliberations on the accomplishments and credentials of the 44 nominees and screened it to come up with a shortlist.

Among the criteria for nomination followed was that nominees should be a gold medalist in any Southeast Asian Games, or at least a silver medalist in any Asian Games or Asian Cup, or regional games or at least a bronze medalist in any Olympic or World Games; or a titleholder or World Champion in any professional or amateur sports competition.

Athletic performance should have a wide, historic and unprecedented global impact, should have unquestionable integrity either local or abroad, before and after the event, and non-conviction of a crime involving moral turpitude.

“We also consider not only the accolades, but also the timeless inspiration and stories behind every nominee. At the end of the day, we want our future generation to live by the stories of our inductees,” explained Ramirez.

Nominees who did not make the top 10 will automatically qualify for the next enshrinement.

By virtue of the Republic Act No. 8757 or the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame Act, the highest sports award-giving body has enshrined Filipino athletes, coaches, and trainers who made a valuable contribution in Philippine sports since its first induction in 2010.

Among the past recipients of the award were Asia’s First Chess Grandmaster Eugene Torre, Asia’s Fastest Woman Lydia de Vega, Bowling World champions Rafael “Paeng” Nepomuceno and Olivia “Bong” Coo, and Filipino Boxing legend Gabriel “Flash” Elorde.

