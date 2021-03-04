For coach Chot Reyes, it’s ‘walk before we run’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CALM BEFORE THE STORM – The TNT coaching staff can be seen feasting over food and bottles of beers in a mini-gathering at coach Chot Reyes’ residence, as seen on his Instagram account Wednesday, March 3. (Photo from Chot Reyes’ Instagram account)









By CARLO ANOLIN





Coach Chot Reyes is making sure to familiarize the dynamics of the TNT coaching staff outside the court before going into business ahead of the 46th PBA Season in April.



And it looks like Reyes, 57, received a warm welcome in his much-awaited return to TNT.



Reyes, the winningest coach of the franchise, and the rest of TNT’s coaching staff were seen enjoying at his residence as posted on his official Instagram account @coachchot Wednesday, March 3.



“The conversations no one hears. The learning how to walk before we run,” wrote Reyes, accompanied with the hashtag #tnttropanggiga.



The likes of former head coach Bong Ravena, assistant coach Sandy Arespachoga, and retired TNT great Ranidel de Ocampo were present during the meeting.



More than a gathering though, perhaps the Tropang Giga are laying down their plans in a bid to end the franchise’s six-year title drought.



The last time TNT won a championship was during the 2015 Commissioner’s Cup. This time with Reyes on board, the Tropang Giga’s chances of bagging a championship relatively became higher.



Under Reyes’ tutelage, TNT has captured four of its seven PBA championships, namely the 2009, 2011, and 2012 Philippine Cup and the 2011 Commissioner’s Cup.



But the veteran tactician admitted that it won’t be a walk in the park despite having key players in Jayson Castro, Troy Rosario, RR Pogoy, Ray Parks Jr., Poy Erram and Simon Enciso.



In the PBA Philippine Cup bubble last year, the Tropang Giga, with Ravena and active consultant Mark Dickel at the helm, fell short in the Finals, 4-1, against the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Kings.





comments