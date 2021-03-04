Duterte gets new national ID

President Duterte flashed his winsome smile once again after receiving his brand new Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) ID card from acting National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) chief Karl Kendrick Chua in Malacañang Wednesday.
Chua delivered the President’s national ID more than a month after his registration based on the photos released by the Palace to the media. Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and the President’s former assistant and now Senator Christopher Go also received their new national IDs from the socio-economic planning chief.
The President applied for the national ID when Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) personnel arranged a mobile registration center placed at the Palace last January 21. In the photos released to the media, the President was seen submitting his biometric information to government personnel during the registration.
In August 2018, President Duterte signed into law the national ID system that will harmonize and integrate several government IDs.
Under Republic Act No. 11055 or the Philippine Identification System Act, the ID card will contain the bearer’s full name, image, date and place of birth, address, fingerprints, marital status, among others.
The national ID program seeks to promote good governance, enhanced governmental transactions, and enhance a better environment for trade and commerce.
