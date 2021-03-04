Didal is 2020 Asia Skater of the Year

MARGIELYN DIDAL









By CARLO ANOLIN







Filipino sensation Margielyn Didal was crowned as the first Asia Skater of the Year in the 2020 Asia Skateboarding Awards Wednesday night.

Didal bested seven other skaters from China, Indonesia, Japan and Thailand in the women’s category and took home $1,500, around P72,700, as announced by The Skateboarding Social on Instagram.

Compatriot Cindy Lou Serna was also included in the shortlist for the top plum.

“This is awesome and [t]hank you so much,” Didal replied on The Skateboarding Social’s post accompanied with three emojis.

The 21-year-old skating phenom also bagged the Fastest Feet in the East and Style for Miles honors and pocketed $300 (approximately P14,500). Overall, Didal hauled $1,800, approximately P87,400, prize money in the inaugural regional awards.

Japanese star Shin Sanbongi won the Asia Skater of the Year in the men’s counterpart.

Filipinos Daniel Ledermann and Mak Feliciano, who respectively won gold and silver medals in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, were also nominated along with 12 other skateboarders.

Didal, Serna, Feliciano are currently training in Cebu ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in July.

Didal, seated at No. 14 in world rankings and No. 3 in Asia, is poised to join pole vaulter EJ Obiena, world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo, and boxers Eumir Felix Marcial and Irish Magno in Tokyo should she maintain her good spot in the Olympic World Skateboarding Rankings (OWSR) until June 29.

