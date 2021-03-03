Teen dead, pal injured in Tagaytay road crash

A 15-year-old motorcycle rider died while his back rider was injured when they crashed onto a concrete barrier in Tagaytay City on Tuesday.
Police Cpl. Braiann Balani, case investigator, said the fatality identified as Joshua del Rosario was declared dead on arrival at Ospital ng Tagaytay. His back rider, Mark Angel Ferrer, 24, is recuperating in the same hospital.
Investigation showed that the incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. on Tagaytay Bypass Road, Barangay Maitim 2nd Central, Tagaytay City.
According to the report, Del Rosario had just left his home together with Ferrer and was travelling east onboard a motorcycle.
Balani said that on a descending portion of the road, they crashed onto a concrete barrier. As a result of the impact, the two suffered injuries. (Dhel Nazario)
