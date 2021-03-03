Skateboarder star Didal bags 2 awards in regional awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Margielyn Didal







By CARLO ANOLIN



Filipino sensation Margielyn Didal bagged two awards in the women’s category of the inaugural 2020 Asia Skateboarding Awards.

Didal got the judges’ nod for the Fastest Feet in the East and Style for Miles honors, The Skateboarding Social announced on social media Tuesday.

Fastest Feet highlights the fast skating and quick combination tricks while Styles for Miles considers the personal preference or style of the respective skateboarder.

The 21-year-old Cebuano wunderkind executed flips and tricks with precision and speed on her Fastest Feet compilation while the awarding body described Didal as the “smooth operator” with her difficult combos for the Styles for Miles honor.

Didal was also shortlisted in the Creative Sole and Trick of the Year awards.

For now, the 2019 Southeast Asian Games double gold medalist is set to take home a total of $300, approximately P14,544.

She is also poised to earn additional $1500, around P72,720, with the top plum nomination Asia Skater of the Year in women’s play along with compatriot Cindy Lou Serna.

Meanwhile, fellow skateboarders Daniel Ledermann and Mak Feliciano, who respectively won gold and silver medals in the 2019 SEA Games, were also nominated as the Asia Skater of the Year in the men’s division.

Didal, Serna, Feliciano are currently training in Cebu ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in July.

Didal, seated at No. 14 in world rankings and No. 3 in Asia, is likely to join pole vaulter EJ Obiena, world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo, and boxers Eumir Felix Marcial and Irish Magno in the Olympics should she maintain her good spot in the Olympic World Skateboarding Rankings (OSWR) until June 29.

comments