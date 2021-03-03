New Viva label vows to elevate PH hip-hop

The emergence of rap and hip-hop as a dominant force in local music has been noticeable.

Aiming to elevate it further is the duo of NexxFriday and Naki— co-founders of WayBettr, a new label under Viva Music Group.

NexxFriday has produced chart-topping hits for many acts including Ex Battalion (“Pakinabang”) and Because (“Sandali”).

Naki is a groundbreaking musician-songwriter-producer in his own right.

With WayBettr, the two aim to revolutionize the way the music production industry operates in the country.

NexxFriday

Says NexxFriday, “The world is increasingly turning into a digital society, kaya isa sa mga direction that we want dito sa WayBettr is to be a digital-first label. This means majority of our operational and marketing efforts will leverage our understanding of data and technology, digital communities, and digital marketing.”

Naki adds, “At the end of the day, lahat ng output natin as creatives, they’re digital products. Whether you’re an artist or a music producer, ang end-goal natin is to find the people that like our digital products and develop a two-way relationship that allows us to build communities and constantly grow our audiences.”

Naki

The partnership aims to cultivate new generation of Hip-Hop acts.

“Yung hinahanap ng tenga ng mga tao, nag-iiba na. Look at the Top 40 on the leading streaming platforms, it’s either Pop or Hip-Hop. Even Pop music has borrowed tons of elements from the sound of Hip-Hop. With the younger generation being the tastemakers of today, we can definitely say that Hip-Hop is going to carve a large space in local mainstream music in the next couple of years”, states Naki.

Naki adds, “the generation I grew up in—and even the younger generation— ‘eto na yung sound nila. This is the culture that has shaped us, and ngayon we have a chance to shift that same culture. Eventually, when they become the primary taste and decision-makers of society, ‘pag tumanda na sila, they’re going to carry it with them. And where there is culture, there are values. We want to help be a beacon of quality, culture, and push for the values of the new generation and that’s why we feel it’s the perfect opportunity to push this wave further and show people that even though we have had a lot of western influences, merong Filipino creative collective na nag-bloom from the same ground they stand on. I’d like to think that the only thing WayBettr needs is time; it’s a ticking time bomb.”

WayBettr already signed up several acts.

Deny

These include female R&B artist Deny, who will be releasing her first-ever single under the label “Gusto With Ya” on March 12.

Other acts in the WayBettr roster are: FTD, Jae K, and the Tus Brothers.





