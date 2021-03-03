Good news for tourists: Baguio ditches swab test

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong announced Wednesday that swab tests are no longer required in the Summer Capital unless mandated by the tourist’s accommodation establishments or public transport providers.
The amended Executive Order (EO) No. 21 signed by Magalong indicates that other travel requirements have also been dropped by the local government unit (LGU) such as the travel authority, and the mandatory quarantine except for symptomatic travelers.
Meanwhile, the LGU has maintained the city’s triage requirement. Triage 1 is located at checkpoints while Triage 2 is at the Central Triage Unit in Baguio Convention Center.
Travelers are also still required to sign up on the city’s registration portals at visita.baguio.gov.ph for tourism, personal or leisure travels; or at hdf.baguio.gov.ph for returning Baguio residents and other traveler classifications.
Magalong further reminded those going to Baguio City that compliance with the minimum public health standards such as proper wearing of face masks and face shields, and observing physical distancing will be strictly imposed at all times.
Baguio City was allowed to accept tourists despite being under a stricter community quarantine status after the government’s pandemic task force granted in February the request of the city government to resume hotel operations in consideration of the huge number of confirmed bookings. (Alexandria San Juan)
