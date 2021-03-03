Alex Eala inspired after meeting idol Rafael Nadal on eve of her first match

Alex Eala and idol Rafael Nadal

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Teen wonder Alex Eala hopes her meeting with her idol will provide her further fire and inspiration when she competes in the opening round of the $25,000 ITF Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar World Tennis Tour in Manacor, Spain Wednesday afternoon in Manila.

In a Facebook post on the eve of her match, Eala posted a photo of her with legend Rafa Nadal.

“So lucky, I get a photo with my idol!” Eala wrote.

“Thank you for all the opportunities and support, Rafa Nadal!”

The photo shows Eala standing with Nadal – both of them wearing facemasks.

As a scholar of the Rafa Nadal Academy, Eala has met the tennis superstar a couple of times and even had a few photos with him in the past.

But once seems not enough for the 15-year-old Filipino sensation, who is seeking for her second pro title in her young tennis career.

Last January, Nadal congratulated Eala in a social media post for winning her first pro title in the $15,000 event also in Manacor.

Eala tries her luck in the $25,000 tournaments this time in her effort to further improve her Women’s Tennis Association ranking. She is now ranked No. 763 following her impressive finishes to start the year.

