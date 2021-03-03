Alex Eala inspired after meeting idol Rafael Nadal on eve of her first match

- Home
By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA
Teen wonder Alex Eala hopes her meeting with her idol will provide her further fire and inspiration when she competes in the opening round of the $25,000 ITF Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar World Tennis Tour in Manacor, Spain Wednesday afternoon in Manila.
In a Facebook post on the eve of her match, Eala posted a photo of her with legend Rafa Nadal.
“So lucky, I get a photo with my idol!” Eala wrote.
“Thank you for all the opportunities and support, Rafa Nadal!”
The photo shows Eala standing with Nadal – both of them wearing facemasks.
As a scholar of the Rafa Nadal Academy, Eala has met the tennis superstar a couple of times and even had a few photos with him in the past.
But once seems not enough for the 15-year-old Filipino sensation, who is seeking for her second pro title in her young tennis career.
Last January, Nadal congratulated Eala in a social media post for winning her first pro title in the $15,000 event also in Manacor.
Eala tries her luck in the $25,000 tournaments this time in her effort to further improve her Women’s Tennis Association ranking. She is now ranked No. 763 following her impressive finishes to start the year.