    Village chief in Iloilo held for possession of gun, grenade

    BY TARA YAP


    ILOILO CITY – A barangay captain in Dueñas town, Iloilo province has been arrested for illegal possession of firearm and grenade.

    Authorities identified the suspect as Joewinny Giganto of Calang village.

    The 59-year-old barangay captain was nabbed Tuesday by combined forces of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-Iloilo), the 602nd Company of Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB), and the Dueñas Municipal Police Station.

    Giganto was nabbed by virtue of a search warrant issued by Judge Domingo Casiple Jr. of a Regional Trial Court (RTC-Branch 68) for Republic Act No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

    Confiscated from Giganto were a .45-caliber pistol, a hand grenade, and several live ammunitions.

