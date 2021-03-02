Village chief in Iloilo held for possession of gun, grenade

ILOILO CITY – A barangay captain in Dueñas town, Iloilo province has been arrested for illegal possession of firearm and grenade.
Authorities identified the suspect as Joewinny Giganto of Calang village.
The 59-year-old barangay captain was nabbed Tuesday by combined forces of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-Iloilo), the 602nd Company of Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB), and the Dueñas Municipal Police Station.
Giganto was nabbed by virtue of a search warrant issued by Judge Domingo Casiple Jr. of a Regional Trial Court (RTC-Branch 68) for Republic Act No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.
Confiscated from Giganto were a .45-caliber pistol, a hand grenade, and several live ammunitions.
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone