Ryan Garcia: No more dream fight with Manny Pacquiao

Ryan Garcia and Oscar dela Hoya

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

After the buzz in social media, the Ryan Garcia versus Manny Pacquiao fight is not happening anytime soon.

The 22-year-old American boxer on Tuesday confirmed the development himself through, ironically, Instagram which he previously used to announce his “dream fight” with the 42-year-old Filipino boxing icon.

“To all my fans and supporters, my fight with Manny Pacquiao is not happening right now,” Garcia said via an IG story.

“I tried my best after getting the call to fight him but (it) didn’t happen due to some issues I didn’t expect to come up, but I’m already working on the next fight,” he added.

Following his seventh-round technical knockout win over Luke Campbell for the WBC interim lightweight title, Garcia posted on Instagram a mock poster about his supposed match against Pacquiao.

But it turned out that nothing has been set in stone yet as the Pacquiao camp seemed not interested in taking on the young undefeated fighter.

Garcia then changed tune a few weeks later, saying that it was his handlers in Golden Boy Promotions who gave him hope of arranging a duel with the lone eight-division world champion in boxing history.

Golden Boy Promotions chief and former professional boxer Oscar Dela Hoya, however, said that there is zero movement in terms of negotiations with the group of Pacquiao.

Despite the botched “dream fight”, Garcia expressed his respect and admiration for the ring veteran Pacquiao.

“I will always see Manny as an inspiration and someone who is a legend I respect. Wish(ing) the best for him in life and boxing.”

While Garcia is looking for his next opponent, Pacquiao is being touted to go on a mega fight against reigning WBO welterweight and three-division champ Terence Crawford this year.

Top Rank Promotions boss Bob Arum earlier revealed that an investor, most likely from the Middle East, is willing to shoulder the enormous site fee that can make the Pacquiao-Crawford clash a reality.

Pacquiao reportedly wants $40 million from a $50 million purse should his tussle versus Crawford push through.

A longtime friend of the “Fighting Senator” who refused to be identified told Bulletin-Tempo last week that the Pacquiao camp is looking to arrange a fight in May after a long hiatus.

Pacquiao has not fought since he beat Keith Thurman via split decision for the WBA (Super) welterweight belt in July 2019. The WBA then stripped the Filipino boxing legend of his belt and declared him a “champion in recess” due to inactivity.

But Pacquiao has returned to training last month, saying through social media that his “training camp has begun” and “I’m ready to get back in the ring and further add to my legacy in the sport of boxing.”

He even hinted at a possible fight this year as he added: “Big news coming soon.”

Sen. Manny Pacquiao with Per Audie Attar of Paradigm Sports Management.

