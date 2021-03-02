NBI to finish probe on Dacera death

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is set to conclude its probe into the Jan. 1 death of flight attendant Christine Angelica F. Dacera even without the examination of her mobile telephone.
NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand M. Lavin said the Dacera family, despite its commitment, has not turned over the mobile telephone for examination.
“We are just being thorough in our investigation,” Lavin explained about the decision of NBI investigators to ask for the flight attendant’s mobile phone.
“We are hoping we could get some leads from the phone,” he said.
The late Dacera was found unconscious last Jan. 1 in the bathtub of her room at the City Garden Grand Hotel in Makati City where she celebrated the New Year with her friends.
She was rushed to the Makati Medical Center (MMC) where she was declared dead on arrival.
Amidst criticisms that the Philippine National Police (PNP) has bungled the investigation of the case, Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra ordered the NBI to conduct an investigation on the death Dacera.
The Makati City Prosecutors’ Office has terminated its preliminary investigation on the rape with homicide complaint filed by the PNP against 11 men in connection with Dacera’s death. It has not issued yet a resolution on the complaint. (Jeffrey Damicog)
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone