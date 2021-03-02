Mauro’s dismissal from service lauded

This was how Senator Christopher ‘’Bong’’ Go described President Duterte’s signing and approval last night of the findings and recommendation by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFS) for the dismissal of then Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro.
Mauro’s case involved the reported maltreatment and abuse of a Filipino embassy household staff member in the Philippine embassy in Brazil.
Go, a former Special Assistant to President Duterte, reminded concerned authorities to make sure that justice is served and the accused is made to face the consequences of his or her actions to the fullest extent of the law.
The President’s decision metes out the penalty of dismissal from the service, with the accessory penalties of cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits, and perpetual disqualification from holding public office, among others.
“I hope that this serves as a lesson to all public officials that we will not tolerate any form of abuse of power. As the President always emphasized, our duty is always to protect the lives and welfare of our people,” Go emphasized.
The DFA’s fact-finding team concluded Mauro had inflicted physical harm on her household staff inside the official residence on several occasions.
The former ambassador will be administratively charged for gross violation of the Philippine Foreign Service Act, grave misconduct, grave offense of oppression, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.
In an earlier statement, Go slammed Mauro’s conduct and expressed support for domestic helpers and other overseas Filipinos, especially those who are victims of violence and cruelty abroad.
He offered assistance to the household staff member who returned to the Philippines from Brasilia, Brazil last October 21 and encouraged others to report to his office similar incidents and other forms of abuse.
